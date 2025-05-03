James Harden News: Disappoints in Game 7 loss

Harden amassed seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden was somewhat of a non-factor as the Clippers were unceremoniously bundled out of the playoffs. It continues the recent narrative surrounding Harden, specifically that he tends to disappear when it matters. With that said, it was largely a successful season for the veteran, rekindling his fantasy value. He ended the season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.