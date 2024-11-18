James Harden News: Impressive stat line Sunday

Harden racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 victory over the Jazz.

Harden continues to struggle with his three-point shot, but other than that, he turned back the clock Sunday and delivered an impressive all-around effort with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Harden recorded double-digit assists for the fifth time this season, and he also scored in double digits for the fourth time in his last six outings. During that span, Harden is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 33.7 minutes per game.