James Harden News: Misses free throws to seal defeat

Harden closed Wednesday's 116-113 overtime loss to the Suns with 29 points (10-28 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

Harden blew a chance to send the game into double overtime by missing two free throws in the closing moments of the first overtime period. Granted, the Clippers would have had no shot in this game without Harden's stellar line, which came two assists short of a triple-double. With Paul George in Philly and Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) out indefinitely, Harden will be under constant pressure to keep his team relevant as they try to make up for the conspicuous gaps in production.