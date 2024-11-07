James Harden News: Struggles with shot in win

Harden amassed 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 win over the 76ers.

Harden's scoring totals are largely dependent on success beyond the arc. He only converted one of his six shot attempts from deep during the win, which is a concerning trend. After a hot start, Harden's three-point conversion rate has dropped to 28.4 percent, which is well below his seasonal averages. His assist totals are still solid, aiding Harden's bottom line as a fantasy target.