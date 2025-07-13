Menu
James Nnaji Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 4:02pm

Nnaji is out for the remainder of Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics due to lower back tightness, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Nnaji exited the game in the third quarter and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with two points and a rebound in nine minutes of action. His status for Tuesday's game against the Nets is now in question.

James Nnaji
New York Knicks
