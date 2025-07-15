Jamir Watkins News: Eight swipes in SL loss
Watkins contributed 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight steals, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League loss to the 76ers.
Watkins struggled with efficiency on offense but made a major impact defensively, racking up eight steals and three blocks. The wing was taken No. 43 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after a strong season at Florida State, where he averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 32 games.
