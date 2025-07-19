Jamir Watkins News: Five swipes in SL finale

Watkins tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and five steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 94-85 Summer League win against the Knicks.

Watkins was a menace defensively once again, as he led the way with a game-high total in the steals category. The Florida State product came two swipes shy of the seven he had against the 76ers on July 15, as he finishes the Las Vegas Summer League on a high note.