Jarace Walker News: Muted scoring in win

Walker racked up three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 victory over Detroit.

Walker has now failed to score double-digit points for the fifth straight game. While the 21-year-old forward is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three this season, he is averaging just 6.2 points per contest. However, Walker's main contributions have come on the defensive end, as he has recorded at least one steal or block in 30 of his 46 appearances in 2024-25.