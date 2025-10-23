After being cut loose by the Suns last week, the 25-year-old guard will head overseas and make the jump to EuroLeague for the first time in his career. A 2021 second-round pick out of Baylor, Butler had seen NBA action in each of the last four seasons across stops with the Jazz, Thunder, Wizards and 76ers. He split time between Washington and Philadelphia in 2024-25, appearing in a career-high 60 games while averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 17.4 minutes per contest.