Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden Injury: Out for finale Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Rhoden (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rhoden will miss the final game of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. The former Seton Hall standout suited up for both Charlotte and Toronto in 2024-25, though he often had a minimal role and started in only two of his 14 appearances. He averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.2 minutes per game in those outings.

Jared Rhoden
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now