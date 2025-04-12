Jared Rhoden Injury: Out for finale Sunday
Rhoden (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rhoden will miss the final game of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. The former Seton Hall standout suited up for both Charlotte and Toronto in 2024-25, though he often had a minimal role and started in only two of his 14 appearances. He averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.2 minutes per game in those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now