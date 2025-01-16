Jared Rhoden News: Comes off bench in G League return
Rhoden (illness) logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Rhoden was back on the floor for the G League Raptors on Thursday after missing some time with an illness, making his first appearance off the bench since a Nov. 20 win over the Skyhawks when he was with the Swarm. The 25-year-old had started in each of his prior six games with the 905, so Rhoden should have a good chance of rejoining the first unit as he becomes further removed from his ailment.
Jared Rhoden
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now