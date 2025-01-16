Jared Rhoden News: Comes off bench in G League return

Rhoden (illness) logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Rhoden was back on the floor for the G League Raptors on Thursday after missing some time with an illness, making his first appearance off the bench since a Nov. 20 win over the Skyhawks when he was with the Swarm. The 25-year-old had started in each of his prior six games with the 905, so Rhoden should have a good chance of rejoining the first unit as he becomes further removed from his ailment.