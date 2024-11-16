Jared Rhoden News: Game-high 32 points in G League

Rhoden registered 32 points (13-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Even with Miles Bridges (knee) sidelined, Rhoden struggled to find minutes at the NBA level, so he was sent to the G League to get some extended run in. He came off the bench but was easily the most impactful player in the game, finishing with team-high marks in points (32) and point differential (31). With Bridges nearing a return to game action, Rhoden will likely spend more time in the G League moving forward.