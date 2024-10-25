Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson Injury: Absence streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jackson sustained a hamstring strain during training camp and will miss his second consecutive regular-season matchup. However, coach Taylor Jenkins said the 25-year-old has progressed well in scrimmages and is on track to return for the club's first regular-season home game Saturday against the Magic, according to Wallace. With Jackson out, Santi Aldama is expected to start alongside Zach Edey in the frontcourt.

