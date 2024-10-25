Jaren Jackson Injury: Absence streak continues

Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Rockets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jackson sustained a hamstring strain during training camp and will miss his second consecutive regular-season matchup. However, coach Taylor Jenkins said the 25-year-old has progressed well in scrimmages and is on track to return for the club's first regular-season home game Saturday against the Magic, according to Wallace. With Jackson out, Santi Aldama is expected to start alongside Zach Edey in the frontcourt.