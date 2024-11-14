Jaren Jackson News: 29-point effort not enough in loss

Jackson ended Wednesday's 128-123 loss to the Lakers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Jackson has embraced a bigger role on offense with Ja Morant (hip) and Desmond Bane (oblique) sidelined, and he's putting up excellent numbers as one of the Grizzlies' go-to players. He's averaging 25.0 points per game in November while shooting 54 percent from the field, and he's also scored at least 20 points in each of his last five outings.