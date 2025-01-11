Jaren Jackson News: Explodes for 33 points in win

Jackson recorded 33 points (13-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 win over Minnesota.

Even though Ja Morant will probably deserve most of the praise after hitting the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, there's no question the Grizzlies wouldn't have secured the victory hadn't it been for Jackson's offensive contributions. He did more than just score, though, as Jackson also finished just two boards shy of a double-double. Jackson's value is coming from his offensive numbers of late, though. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his last six outings while surpassing the 30-point mark three times in that span.