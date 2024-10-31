Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson

Jaren Jackson News: Outstanding in loss to Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Jackson amassed 30 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 loss to the Nets.

Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring Wednesday, but his impressive -- and highly-efficient -- output wasn't enough to avoid the defeat against the rebuilding Nets. Jackson missed the first three games of the season but has been excellent since making his debut in the win over Magic on Oct. 26, averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
