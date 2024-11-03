Jaren Jackson News: Paces scoring effort

Jackson finished with 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 victory over the 76ers.

Jackson led Memphis in scoring and enjoyed an efficient night, drilling 68.8 percent of his attempts from the field. He's looked sharp of late after a slow start to the 2024-25 season, putting up 27 or more points in two of his last three appearances. It was also a positive sign to see the 25-year-old produce at such a high level on the defensive end after lacking in that area through his first four games.