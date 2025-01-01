Jaren Jackson News: Racks up 38 points

Jackson racked up 38 points (12-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-17 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over Phoenix.

Jackson finished one point shy of his season-best mark of 39 points. He had 19 points in the first quarter alone and the Suns had no answer for him. Jackson is having quite the season and is on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.