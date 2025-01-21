Jaren Jackson News: Records double-double Monday

Jackson supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Minnesota.

Jackson continues establishing himself as one of the most consistent big men in the Western Conference. While he lacks the star power of other players in the position, there's no question he's having an excellent year. The numbers back him up, as Jackson is averaging 24.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game across nine outings since the beginning of January.