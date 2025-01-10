Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson News: Season-high six blocks vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:00am

Jackson closed with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

Jackson was able to play through a sore left thigh Thursday and finished as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (27). Jackson was dominant on the defensive side of the floor, logging a season-high six blocks for the 11th time in his NBA career. Since Dec. 1, Jackson has averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.

