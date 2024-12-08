Jaren Jackson News: Sniffs double-double in win

Jackson amassed 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, four blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 win over the Celtics.

While Jackson's rebound totals have fallen below expectations this season, he's been remarkably consistent as a scoring option for the Grizzlies. His increased presence at the perimeter has upped his shooting volume, and he's taken 20 shots or more in three games this season. His 19 attempts in Saturday's win marked his fourth-highest volume of the season.