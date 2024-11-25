Jaren Jackson News: Stellar two-way performance in win

Jackson produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson delivered his third consecutive matchup with 20-plus points, and he has totaled 11 20-point games across 16 regular-season appearances. The big man also tied Brandon Clarke for the team high in blocks, and Jackson now has 10 outings with two or more blocks. The 25-year-old is on track for a career-best campaign, and he has averaged 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field across 28.7 minutes per game.