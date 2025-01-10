Jarod Lucas News: Erupts for 24 points in return

Lucas (knee) finished with 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-10 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 99-86 win against the San Diego Clippers.

Lucas was sidelined briefly while attending to a knee issue, but he certainly proved his health with an impressive scoring performance Thursday evening. He did all of his damage from beyond the arc, marking his best showing of the G League Regular Season through five matchups. Lucas is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 20 appearances this year.