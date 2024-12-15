Fantasy Basketball
Jarod Lucas headshot

Jarod Lucas News: Leading scorer in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 12:34pm

Lucas played 42 minutes Saturday during the Legends' 107-98 G League win versus Birmingham and compiled 32 points (10-20 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists.

Lucas had his best outing of the campaign Saturday, as he set new season-high marks for points scored, three-pointers made and assists. The 25-year-old also shot the ball efficiently, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 55.6 percent of his three-point tries. He is now averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 13 games played.

Jarod Lucas
 Free Agent
