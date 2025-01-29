Jarred Vanderbilt News: Not listed on injury report

Vanderbilt (foot) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Thursday's game against Washington, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vanderbilt made his season debut Jan. 25 in Golden State and made two appearances, totaling 25 minutes, before he took a seat for Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. His workload will likely continue to be monitored closely, but with Anthony Davis (core) sidelined for at least a week, the Lakers will need as much of Vanderbilt's defensive presence as they can get.