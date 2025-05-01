Fantasy Basketball
Jarred Vanderbilt News: Quiet in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Vanderbilt amassed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Vanderbilt didn't make much of an impact for the Lakers during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, averaging 1.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes. Injuries were once again an issue for the Kentucky product during the regular season, as he missed the first 42 matchups of the campaign while recovering from offseason foot surgery. Vanderbilt has appeared in only 65 games over his last two seasons with the Lakers.

Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
