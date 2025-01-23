Jarrett Allen News: Big night on both ends in loss

Allen put up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes of action during Wednesday's 109-108 loss to the Rockets.

The big man has taken on a larger role on both ends as Evan Mobley (calf) remains sidelined, with Wednesday's outing marking his second straight double-double. He also matched his second-highest block and steal totals of the season, making for a well-rounded fantasy performance. He'll next take the court Friday against the 76ers.