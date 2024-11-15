Jarrett Allen News: Fills box score vs. Chicago
Allen contributed 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 144-126 victory over the Bulls.
Allen registered a season-high 24 points Friday, which was third-most on the Cavs behind Donovan Mitchell (37) and Darius Garland (29). Allen managed to register his ninth double-double of the season and logged at least two blocks for the fifth time of the 2024-25 campaign. Allen is averaging 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30.1 minutes per game this season.
