Jarrett Allen News: Pulls down 17 boards Wednesday

Allen racked up 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 win over the Lakers.

The 17 rebounds were a season-high mark for the big man, and Allen has recorded three double-doubles in his last four appearances. Allen doesn't have a primary role on offense and could be considered the fourth-best scoring option for Cleveland -- behind Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland -- but he remains productive. Allen has scored at least 15 points in four games in a row and is averaging 18.8 points with 12.0 boards per game in that four-game span.