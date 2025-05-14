Jarrett Allen News: Quiet in Game 5 loss

Allen totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen was the anchor for the Cavaliers all season long but had a limited impact in the team's last two games, contributing to their surprisingly early playoff exit. In nine games this postseason, the 27-year-old averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds on 72.1 percent shooting. Allen was the only player on the team to suit up for all 82 regular season games, averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks on 70.6 percent shooting. The big man signed an extension last summer and is under contract for the next three seasons.