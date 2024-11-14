Jarrett Culver News: Records double-double

Culver logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Osceola's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

Double-doubles had been a staple for Culver during his 2023-24 G season, so it should not be surprising that he is beginning his current campaign with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. Having not played an NBA game since 2022, he will look to keep his career afloat in the G League for at least another season, which should not be a problem.