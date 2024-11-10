Jason Preston Injury: Suffers injury in loss
Preston sustained a left leg injury during Saturday's season-opening 110-96 loss to the South Bay Lakers. He logged 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 24 minutes.
Preston finished as Salt Lake City's second-highest scorer while leading the club in assists. However, he played only 24 minutes before being carried back to the locker room. The 25-year-old was unable to put any weight on his left leg, and the two-way guard's status is something to monitor as he is a candidate for a call up to the Jazz when healthy. Preston's next chance to feature for the Stars will come Wednesday against Stockton.
