Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Fills up stat sheet in win

Freeman-Liberty finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-92 Summer League win against the Jazz.

Freeman-Liberty got it done all over the floor, making an impact defensively as well as with his scoring, distributing and on the glass. The DePaul product had an incredible stint during the Las Vegas Summer League, as he was one of the most consistent players for his squad on both ends.