Javon Freeman-Liberty News: SL tear continues

Freeman-Liberty generated 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 102-96 win over Milwaukee in Summer League.

Freeman-Liberty has scored at least 20 points in three of his previous four Summer League contests. In the one game in which he didn't reach that milestone, he scored 18 points. Freeman-Liberty hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2023, but he's been one of the better scorers in the G League since.