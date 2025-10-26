Small made the most of his minutes off the bench Saturday, sparking the Grizzlies with energy and efficiency while finishing as one of five players in double figures and posting a plus-18 plus-minus. The rookie out of West Virginia wasn't a highly touted prospect entering the league, but his early production -- 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game through three contests -- has earned him trust from the Memphis coaching staff as he fills in capably for Ty Jerome (calf) and Scotty Pippen (toe) at backup point guard.