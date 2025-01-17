Jaylen Brown News: All-around performance in win

Brown provided 20 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-94 victory over the Magic.

Brown did a little bit of everything in Friday's contest, leading all Celtics players in assists and steals while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points. Brown has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven contests this season while swiping at least three steals on seven occasions.