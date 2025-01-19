Jaylen Brown News: Teases triple-double in OT loss

Brown notched a team-high 24 points (9-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 overtime loss to Atlanta.

It was the first time Brown had pulled down double-digit boards since Nov. 22, but he still fell just short of his first triple-double of the season and had to settle for his fourth double-double. A shoulder issue cost the 28-year-old forward the first couple games of the new year, but since returning he's been productive despite some shooting woes, averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes in his last seven appearances.