Jaylen Clark News: Flirts with double-double in G League

Clark finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 42 minutes Sunday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 126-122 overtime win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

The two-way player is still waiting to make his NBA debut with the Timberwolves, but he remains a featured player in the G League with Iowa. Through 18 outings in the G League, Clark is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest.