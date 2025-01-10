Jaylen Clark News: Makes NBA debut

Clark played the final 3:08 of Thursday's 104-89 win over the Magic, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording a foul during his time on the court.

Clark is in the midst of his second season as a two-way player for Minnesota, but his appearance in garbage time of Thursday's win marked his NBA debut. The No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft didn't see any action at the NBA or G League level last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during his time in college at UCLA. He was cleared to make his professional debut this past July in the Las Vegas Summer League and had made 20 appearances for the Iowa Wolves this season before being summoned to the parent club and getting the long-awaited chance to play for the Timberwolves on Thursday. Clark is likely to head back to Iowa in short order to see more consistent playing time.