Jaylen Clark News: Strong output in G League win

Clark logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Tuesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Clark tied for second on his team in scoring behind Leonard Miller on Tuesday. The second-year wing has had a promising start to the season, converting 51.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 60 percent from behind the arc. He's one of the Timberwolves' three two-way players but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.