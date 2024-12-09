Jaylen Nowell News: Game-high 26 points in G League

Nowell recorded 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 101-93 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

After posting 29 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) against the College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Nowell followed with a stellar all-around game Sunday. The veteran point guard spent time with the shorthanded Pelicans this season and carved out a role, but he was cut after a few players returned from long-term injuries. As long as Nowell is playing in the G League, he should be a standout performer regularly.