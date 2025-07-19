Jaylen Sims News: Drops 25 points in SL win
Sims supplied 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.
Sims posted a team-high mark in three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points during an extremely efficient outing. The 26-year-old appeared in 49 outings with the G League's Greensboro Swarm in 2024-25, during which he averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. Now, the Hornets will face the Kings in Sunday's championship game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now