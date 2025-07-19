Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Sims headshot

Jaylen Sims News: Drops 25 points in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 5:23pm

Sims supplied 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Sims posted a team-high mark in three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points during an extremely efficient outing. The 26-year-old appeared in 49 outings with the G League's Greensboro Swarm in 2024-25, during which he averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. Now, the Hornets will face the Kings in Sunday's championship game.

Jaylen Sims
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now