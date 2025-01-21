Jaylen Sims News: Unavailable for personal reasons

Sims (personal) did not play in Monday's 112-111 win over Grand Rapids.

Sims was out of Greensboro's lineup Monday due to personal reasons, and he'll be looking to get back on track the next time he takes the floor for the Swarm after going 4-for-16 from the field with a season-low eight points in Friday's loss to the Gold. The 26-year-old can be deemed day-to-day going forward. Sim is averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 threes in 31.0 minutes over 25 G League games this season.