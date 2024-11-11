Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Tatum is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum rolled his ankle on what could've been a Flagrant 1 on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's win over Milwaukee, but the former didn't miss any time and finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. When Jaylen Brown missed a four-game stretch earlier this season, Boston filled his absence with numerous bodies, including Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh. Look for more of the same if Tatum misses his first game of the season Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now