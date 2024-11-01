Jayson Tatum News: Does it all in win

Tatum contributed 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Hornets.

Tatum scored at least 32 points for the fourth time in seven games and recorded his third double-double -- second with points and rebounds. In the fourth quarter, the Hornets, who kept the game reasonably close, fell apart and committed a handful of flagrant fouls, including Grant Williams perhaps intentionally running into Tatum at halfcourt. The All-Star forward showed no ill effects of the collision and remains on a torrid start to the 2024-25 campaign.