Jayson Tatum News: Erupts for 37 points Saturday

Tatum delivered 37 points (12-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-118 win over the Pistons.

The fact that Tatum's lowest scoring mark of the current season has been a 25-point effort (albeit in only 29 minutes) goes to show how good the star forward has been to start the 2024-25 campaign. Tatum has been a man on a mission to start the season and is averaging a robust 33.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 54.6 percent from the field through his first three appearances.