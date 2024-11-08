Jayson Tatum News: Game-high 33 points Friday

Tatum finished Friday's 108-104 overtime win over Brooklyn with 33 points (11-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 42 minutes.

Tatum was the game's leading scorer Friday, and his 42 minutes were second most behind teammate Derrick White (43). Tatum was one rebound shy from registering his fourth double-double of the season, and he logged six-plus assists for the fourth time. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft continues to carry the load for the Celtics this season, even as opposing teams hone in on him more in the absence of co-star Jaylen Brown (hip). Through the first 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season, Tatum is averaging 30.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting (including 37.1 percent from three on 11.6 3PA/G), 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals over 35.6 minutes per contest.