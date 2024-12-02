Jayson Tatum News: Getting green light

Tatum (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum and Derrick White (foot) have been upgraded to available, but Jaylen Brown (illness) remains questionable, while Sam Hauser (personal), Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (knee/rest) and Al Horford (toe/rest) have all been ruled out. Tatum has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 28.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game.