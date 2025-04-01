Jayson Tatum News: Posts strong double-double

Tatum registered 25 points (10-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 117-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Tatum wasn't the leading scorer for the Celtics in this contest, but the star forward still found a way to make his presence felt on the scoresheet with an excellent double-double. Tatum has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since doing so on Feb. 28 and March 2. He finished the month of March with strong averages of 27.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.