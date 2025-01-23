Jayson Tatum News: Stuffs stat sheet in OT win

Tatum chipped in 24 points (9-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting performance, but he compensated for the lack of efficiency with a strong all-around showing, as he ended two assists and three rebounds away from recording a triple-double. Tatum is the Celtics' primary offensive weapon and is having an outstanding season once again. He's averaging 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of January.